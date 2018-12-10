SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (LBF) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will spend several million dollars to enhance the park in time for the 2019 season.

The Santa Claus, Ind.-based amusement park said Thursday that it will spend $5.5 million on new attractions and improved dining options.

Kringle Cafe will close Oct. 28 and will be replaced by Santa’s Merry Marketplace. Merry Marketplace will be about 50 percent larger than Kringle Cafe and will have a restaurant, coffee shop, bakery, candy store and ice cream shop, according to a news release.

“With Santa’s Merry Marketplace, we’ll start a new tradition at Holiday World, as Santa Claus greets park guests each morning from the bell-tower balcony,” Holiday World President Matt Eckert said in the release. “We also plan to work in some reminders of our Santa Claus Land days and other magical surprises.”

Other planned additions include a new Kids World event, which will be held on weekends starting in August and a Candy Cornucopia store and Dippin’ Dots Sundae Shoppe in Holiday World’s Thanksgiving section.

