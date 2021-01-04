'I'm paying attention to numbers in Indiana.' | Holcomb responds to Beshear's comments on plan to lift Ind. mask mandate

Holcomb said he heard Beshear’s comments but hasn’t spoken to the governor about the decision on Indiana’s mask mandate.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana moves forward with plans to lift the statewide mask mandate next week, Governor Eric Holcomb is responding to comments from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear saying he wishes Holcomb would reconsider the move.

On Monday, Beshear said Kentuckians will be more at risk as bordering states, like Tennessee and Indiana, lift their mask mandates. He called Indiana’s upcoming change “concerning.”

“Now, what I will say is Governor Holcomb has been flexible at different times in the past, where he has moved a certain direction and then either cases increase or others and they at least stopped," Beshear said. "So, my hope is he hears the president's call and reconsiders. He's a reasonable person. We've had good conversations. This is one I hope he reconsiders and if I have the opportunity, I'll certainly ask him personally to reconsider."

“Governor Beshear has my cell phone number and he clearly has the media's number as well. He has not contacted me,” Holcomb said. “I did see his comments and I would just say I've always taken the approach, my style has been, to respect all other governors and the decisions they have to make according to the numbers and what's happening on the ground in their states.”

Holcomb went on to say he understands there are many people who live in one state and work in the other, but his focus is on Indiana residents.

“I'm paying attention to the numbers in Indiana and what's in the best interest for Hoosiers,” Holcomb said.