Helicopter crash in southern Indiana cornfield leaves pilot injured

CORYDON, Ind. — A helicopter pilot is in the hospital following a crash in southern Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the crop-dusting helicopter crashed in a cornfield near Corydon.

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at University of Louisville Hospital.

ISP is conducted a preliminary investigation. FAA has been notified but is not on scene.

This story may be updated.

