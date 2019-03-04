INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of just five states in the country without a hate crime law, but that could soon change.

State senators approved a bill that allows for aggravated sentencing for bias crimes, though there are still some opponents to the final version.

The bill refers to Indiana's reporting statute that mentions many characteristics. It doesn't specifically include age, sex or gender identity. Without those three characteristics, Senate Democrats strongly opposed the bill.

Supporters say the bill provides guidance for judges while still giving them the flexibility to increase a sentence as they see fit.

The bill now heads to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.