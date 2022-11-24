Jeffersonville restaurant continues annual tradition, distributes food on Thanksgiving

Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen have been cooking Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of people over the last two years, and they got a head start on this year's dinner.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — One Jeffersonville restaurant has made it its mission to bring the surrounding community closer, one meal at a time.

"Both Tony and I get a lot of enjoyment just giving back, giving to people that unfortunately maybe down on their luck or just need a helping hand," said James Corbin, co-owner of Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen.

They have been cooking Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of people over the last two years, and they got a head start on this year's dinner.

"We started about a week ago and we started cooking and preparing yesterday morning around 7 a.m. and worked all day on it," Corbin said.

Corbin reached out to Catalyst Rescue Mission last week and they came with their van ready on Thursday.

"We agreed there's a 100 people at Catalyst today, actually about 105, that can use this meal and be blessed by it," President Jim Moon said.

It's a passion for Moon.

"It makes me feel good, it makes me feel good when we're doing things for other people that will make their lives better," he said.

Leaders at Jesus Cares at Exit 0 also came to pick up dinners. They're serving the meals at West Maple Baptist Church.

"We thought it was a great idea, just a quick easy heat up and serve type mentality," Paul Strensrud with Jesus Cares at Exit 0 said.

Most importantly, it's about giving.

"But it's awesome to be able to serve something that has been prepared with love and that's going to help give them some hope during this particular time," Strensrud said.

