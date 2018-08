LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Harrison County, Indiana council has given its okay to finance repairs for its tornado sirens.

Council members of the Indiana county gave the approval at their meeting Monday.

A tornado hit Harrison County, damaging several homes and barns on July 20.

Not only were there no sirens for community members, but the emergency alert notification system had been defunded not long before the tornado.

Officials say it will take a few weeks to fully implement.

