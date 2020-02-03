HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Dozens from the community attended the Harrison County Commissioner's meeting on Monday to stand up against a highway project in the area.

The discussion lasted about two hours and had some heated moments.

"You don't have the money to take care of the roads you just signed to take over," said Angela Schmelz during the conversation. Schmelz has surveyed nearly 500 people in the area on their knowledge of the project in an effort to stop it from moving forward.

County commissioners already signed off on the $35 million highway project that would build a connector road between Highways 111 and 135 at Highway 337. It's now been passed along to INDOT.

But multiple people who live in the area and would be affected by the project say they were never notified of it.

County leaders say it's a way to make a shortcut and avoid winding roads, specifically for farmers with equipment and EMS.

Farmer Larry Day agrees.

"I still think we need a better road to get to our main artery," said Day.

But a lot his neighbors don't. Many of them are asking commissioners to rescind their decision.

"What we're asking you is to get out of the contract you have," said Kathy Hensley, who lives in the area.

"The road would not be beneficial," said Trisha Yeager who is a school bus driver in the area where the project is proposed. She's also a retired truck driver and says the money would be better used along already existing roads.

"It would be more beneficial in the county to put that money there. Pay your employees a little bit more to maintain the current roads you have instead of taking on more for the future generations to pay taxes on."

Neighbors also called out a lack of transparency. Schmelz says of the hundreds of people she's talked with, less than 25 percent were aware of the project.

"Equally concerning, were the councilmen part of discussions regarding financially supporting these roads?" asked Schmelz.

County councilman Gary Byrne took a stand against the project, questioning the financial responsibility of moving forward with it.

"To me, it's a big funding issue that in the future we may not be able to handle this kind of expense," said Byrne.

Even though it's moved to the state level, former county engineer Kevin Russel says that doesn't mean it will happen. He says INDOT will evaluate the project and take public input.

"One of the options that they will consider during the process is a no-build option," said Russel.

Neighbors questioned commissioners when they would make a decision, but commissioners voted to take it under advisement and vote on it later.

"We've got to do some talking ourselves," said Commissioner Kenny Saulman.

Neighbors say they're now planning a public hearing.

Commissioner Charlie Crawford told WHAS after the meeting that he's glad neighbors showed up to speak out, but he didn't know if it would change anything. He says he voted for the project because he thought it was a good move for the county and the people, and he still believes that.

