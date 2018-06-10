LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials say a Harrison County, Indiana inmate has died less than a day after he was taken into custody.

According to police, Jerod Draper began banging himself against his jail cell after his arrest from a police pursuit early Thursday morning.

Jail staff tried to contain him, including using wrist restraints and a taser.

When they put Draper on a gurney, officials say he became unresponsive.

He was taken to a Louisville hospital where he died Thursday night.

A medical examiner is conducting toxicology and other tests.

