Motorcyclist dies in southern Indiana crash

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 135 and Watson Road.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Harrison County said a motorcyclist has died following a crash.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 135 and Watson Road.

Nearby witnesses told authorities a passenger car was traveling north on the highway and crossed into the other lane, side swiping an oncoming SUV and then hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released but say they are investigating the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.