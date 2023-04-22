Deputy Josh Cochard took "serve and protect" to a special level Saturday.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County sheriff's deputy took "serve and protect" to a special level Saturday.

According to a post on Facebook, Deputy Josh Cochard got a report of a woman operating an electric scooter on Fortville Pike. He learned from the woman that she was driving to a grocery store about five miles away and had no other transportation for the errand.

Cochard told the woman there wasn't a safe scooter route to the store and that her long drive was ill-advised. But he didn't leave it at that.

After he provided the woman a list of transportation resources in the community, he then made the trip to Kroger himself. Cochard picked up her groceries and then delivered them to the woman's home.

The social media post about the deputy's kindness is getting hundreds of reactions and dozens of positive comments for going "above and beyond."