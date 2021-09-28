Hoosiers sending aid to help Haitian immigrants at Texas border

Volunteers with the Haitian Association of Indiana are doing what they can to send aid to immigrants going through processing.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Haitian community in Indiana said they're heartbroken over the treatment of their brothers and sisters at the Texas border.

"I think this is a really heartbreaking time and space to be a Haitian immigrant right now," said Jenny Menelas, a volunteer with the Haitian Association of Indiana.

Menelas said the photos that went viral are just another example of how the people of Haiti can't seem to catch a break.

"Our country sadly has gone through so much over the past couple of months, with the assassination of the president, with the earthquake that happened and the tropical storm. Now hearing about our people and the treatment they're receiving at the Texas border was definitely heartbreaking," said Menelas.

Menelas is from Haiti. She said chasing the American dream can feel hopeless at times.

"They're just trying to find a safe place to live, a safe place to have food, a safe place for their kids to grow up, without worrying about those things that can traumatize a country and traumatize nations," said Menelas.

Volunteers with the Haitian Association of Indiana are doing what they can to send aid to immigrants going through processing. Right now, they're raising funds to support three or four families while the process unfolds.

Menelas hopes Hoosiers step up and help.

"We represent the United States. I've seen so many different cultures while living in Indiana. I think it's important to remember that above all, we are humans," said Menelas.