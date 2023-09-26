Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana teen last seen in French Lick

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Guinevere Zimmerman was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old missing from Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Guinevere Zimmerman was last seen in French Lick on Monday around 4 a.m.

Police believe she may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Guinevere is described as a white female, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with purple hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

If you have seen her or have any information, you are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 723-2417 or 911.

