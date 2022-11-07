Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana

A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is described as a white male, about 6-foot-1-inches tall, 250-pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Albers was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana plate R507415

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call CCSD at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

