Greenville Township Fire Chief Kent Monohan knows the risks of being a firefighter. But he also knows the risks when his men and women aren't available in time to help.

Recently, he says, that's been the case because of the current state of his staffing.

"We need to be proactive and move forward as quickly as possible to see that that situation doesn't happen," he said.

Chief Monohan is pushing for a newly created fire district. He says more people are moving into Floyd County outpacing the current staff of firefighters.

He currently oversees 17 volunteer firefighters, but when a call for service comes in, not all are available to help. He relies on other agencies - even for calls within his district - for faster response. Plus, he's restricted on who can operate the trucks.

"We probably have two or three show up, but those members may not be old enough for insurance purposes to even drive the fire trucks," Chief Monohan said.

He's hoping homeowners see the need for improvements and is asking for their signatures to support the creation of a new fire district. It would allow for the hiring of 14 paid firefighters with a budget he's anticipating around $1.2 million. The money would also be used to upgrade and properly maintain equipment.

It's also a change in perception, which Monohan says is needed, in order to properly protect the people he serves. "The people who drive past a fire house, they think there are firefighters in there and they are ready to respond. In Greenville, that is not always the case," he told WHAS11.

Monohan is still collecting signatures and plans to present them to Floyd County commissioners when he's finished. If the new fire district is approved, Chief Monohan says it would likely raise property taxes.

He says he's spoken to several homeowners who have told him it is a necessary evil. There must be at least 562 signatures collected before the proposal moves forward. Right now, he's counted about 175.

Contact reporter Robert Bradfield at rbradfield@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.