Patrolman Nicole Higham set records in the bench press and deadlift events at the competition in Winnipeg.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer is a gold medalist!

Greenfield Police Patrolman Nicole Higham set two world records Friday at the World Police & Fire Games in Winnipeg.

The department shared news of her victories Friday afternoon, noting that she set a record in her weight class in the bench press and deadlift events, part of the Push/Pull category at the Games.

Higham initially broke the world record on her first lift in the bench press, then raised the mark on her third lift, lifting 182 pounds. She pulled 364 pounds in the deadlift, setting a new world record and winning the gold medal in the event.

"She has worked really hard the past several months and we couldn't be more proud of her accomplishments," the department said in an email to 13News. "She is competing for Team USA, but putting Greenfield on the map."

The World Police & Fire Games includes more than 8,500 athletes from at least 50 countries around the world. The athletes are all police and firefighters, competing in Olympic-style events, the department said.

The Games return to the United States in 2025 and Higham plans to be there to try to top her new world records.