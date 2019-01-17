JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Greater Clark County School Board of Trustees will vote to appoint Mark Laughner as interim superintendent at a meeting on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be a the GCCS Administration Building, located at 2112 Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.

Laughner is currently the principal of Charlestown High School. He is recommended to serve as interim superintendent starting on Jan. 23 through June 30.

The board will begin the search for a permanent replacement immediately and if it is not completed by June 30, Laughner’s compensation and term of services will be renegotiated.

“I have served in Greater Clark as a principal for fourteen years and I want to see our students, staff, and the communities we serve succeed. I’m looking forward to working with our stakeholders, administration and school board,” Laughner said.