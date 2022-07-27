Southern Indiana school district welcomes students back to the classroom

The Greater Clark County School District is among the first in Kentuckiana to welcome students back to school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Clark County Schools students are back in the classroom, the first district in the Louisville area to start the fall semester.

GCCS Transportation Director Daniel Border says the school district is starting the school year with enough bus drivers.

"It's been an uphill battle," Border said. "But we're actually starting today fully staffed."

Over 100 GCCS bus drivers picked up and dropped off just under 8,800 students across 20 school buildings Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, school staff have renewed their commitment to providing safety for students.

Jeffersonville High School Principal Pam Hall says teachers and staff worked closely with Jeffersonville Police Department over the summer to learn the best protocols to keep students safe.

COVID-19 is also a concern going into the school year. Hall said though the virus will never disappear, they'll continue to have safeguards in place but focus on the students.

Utica Elementary has remodeled their school since school was last in session.

"We are anxious to get them in so they can see all the hard work we have been going through to get ready for students," Kathy, Gilland, Utica Elementary principal, said.

GCCS is still hiring bus drivers, 7th grade math and a school treasurer, there are 53 openings total which is a far cry from the 90 open positions earlier this month.

