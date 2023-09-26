Greater Clark County School Board approves raises for teachers

Over the next two years, teachers will receive a $5,000 raise in addition to more pay for positions with extra duties.

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — Teachers employed with the Greater Clark County School District will receive a raise.

The school board approved a new two year contract for 2023 through 2025.

Over the next two years, teachers will receive a $5,000 raise in addition to more pay for positions with extra duties.

Teachers will also be paid more for any leave days they have not used at the end of the year.

The district said their starting pay for teachers next school year will be $48,000.

