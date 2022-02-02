Greater Clark County Schools on 2-hour delay Monday

Officials cite re-freezing roads from last week's ice storm as the culprit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Clark County Schools in southern Indiana will be on a two-hour delay on Monday.

Even with temperatures melting snow and ice on some roadways following the recent winter weather, GCCS officials said there is potential for re-freezing.

They made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.

The district had used Thursday and Friday as e-learning days.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.