INDIANA (WHAS11) – The Greater Clark County Schools system is looking to fill positions for bus drivers and monitors this summer.

The corporation will provide free training for both of the positions. Drivers with ten years of experience can make up to $20.25 an hour, starting pay without experience is $15 an hour.

Drivers are also eligible for full benefits.

GCCS is also looking for substitute drivers and bus monitors.

If you're interested in any of these positions check out the Greater Clark County Schools website by clicking here.

