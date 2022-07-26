Southern Indiana school prepares for first day back in classroom

Teachers say they start preparing their classrooms weeks in advance.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Teachers at Parkwood Elementary School spent Tuesday preparing for the first day of school.

Third-grade teacher Raven Herron said many of them started decorating their classrooms, organizing supplies and personalizing their desks weeks ago.

"When coming into the classroom, they really feel like the space is for them and they feel welcomed,” she said.

Wednesday, July 27, is the first day of school for students in Greater Clark County Schools. Greater Clark County typically returns 2 weeks earlier than other districts because students get two weeks off for fall break and spring break.

Reading Interventionist Danielle Yanez said she was looking forward to seeing her students all summer.

“The smiles on their faces and the things that they say is just what teaching such a fun thing. You know, just to be with them,” she said.

