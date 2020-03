FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a utility contractor has died in Fort Wayne after gravel collapsed into the trench he was working in.

Deputy Fort Wayne Fire Chief Adam O'Connor says the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel Tuesday afternoon.

The trench is about 20 feet deep. O'Çonnor says it took crews more than an hour to get to the worker. He says investigators believe the man was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in the trench.