(WHAS11) -- The Seymour Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened in the 1700 block of South Walnut.

According to Det. Foster, with the Seymour Police, Wanda Huber shot her 15-year-old grandson before 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.

She then turned the gun on herself, police said. She died at the scene.

Both were found outside in the back of the residence.

The grandson died at University of Louisville Hospital on Monday night.

The two did live together. Foster said it appeared Huber was the caregiver to the teen.