Gov. Holcomb, Trump order flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Capitol officers

Both Indiana Gov. Holcomb and President Trump have directed all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two Capitol police officers who have died.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement.

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. Holcomb also asked that businesses and residents in Indiana lower their flags to half-staff as well.

As of 5:25 p.m. Sunday, President Trump also ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for officers Sicknick and Liebengood, who have died since last Wednesday’s violent protests at the Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation.

In a proclamation Sunday, Trump said the show of respect will take place at the White House and all federal buildings through sunset on Wednesday.