Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

His press secretary said he is responding well to treatment.
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital with pneumonia.

In a tweet Friday, the governor's press secretary said he went to the doctor Thursday, thinking it was the flu. He has since been admitted to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" and is is responding to treatment.

Holcomb's press secretary said he will continue to carry out his duties and responsibilities while recovering. Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch will not need to act as governor in the interim.

Crouch released a statement, wishing for a quick recovery for the governor:

"I've been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him."

Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 in October. She experienced mild symptoms and continued to work from home.

