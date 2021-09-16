Gov. Holcomb announces donation efforts for Afghan refugees

Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday a regional collection system to sort and deliver items donated by Hoosiers to the thousands of Afghan refugees at camp Atterbury.

"Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States," Holcomb said. "We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them."

Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 20.

Items needed

The following items are among those needed most and should be donated in their original packaging:

Men's and women's unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve T-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large; no shorts or tank tops

Children's clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross.

Other ways to donate:

Trafalgar Christian Church, 300 W. Pearl Street, Trafalgar, IN (Call Pastor Kyrmen Rea first at 317-408-9782)

Union Christian Church, 1331 E. CR 300 South, Franklin, IN (Call Rev. Mark Parkinson first at 317-736-4077)