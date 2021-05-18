Gourmet cicada dishes to be offered at Bloomington event in June

Do cicadas really taste like shrimp? Find out for yourself during a cicada pop-up event in Bloomington that will feature gourmet cicada dishes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington group is launching a pop-up cicada experience in June that will include storytelling from a biologist, some newly composed cicada-inspired music, local artwork and gourmet cicada dishes.

Billions of Brood X cicadas have spent the last 17 years aging like a fine wine and now they're ready to emerge to the delight of many across Indiana, who may be wondering, "do they really taste like shrimp?"

Hoosiers can get that question answered and celebrate the once-in-a-generation swarm of cicadas during a festival-like event that will be held in Bloomington from June 4-19.

The group "All Creatures Yum!" said they have a chef creating gourmet cicada dishes for people to try at the event. According to Dr. Floyd Shockley, collections manager at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, cicadas can be used almost interchangeably with shrimp in cooking.

"All I can reveal right now is that our highly experienced chef is busy creating some surprising gourmet dishes ranging from cicada-encrusted pork shoulder tacos, Cajun cicada skewers, to an eye-catching chocolate-cicada treat," said the event's director, Aaron Jones. "This is a once in a generation event and we aim to make sure the food is unforgettable."

Jeremy Chasteen is helping plan the event. On Monday, he and his family sampled some cicadas. He said his 8-year-old son liked them and his daughter "loved them."

For those who love cicadas but don't want to try them, Chasteen said there will be plenty of other things to do at the event.

He described the event as "more of a festival" with food being optional. Retired biology professor Dr. Stephen Jones will speak about the unique bug, there will be cicada-themed coloring books for kids, work from local artists, and newly composed music inspired by the cicadas' very special (and often loud) singing.

"We want it to be this event where people can come have fun, learn about cicadas [and] if they want they can eat them but they don't have to," Chasteen said.

Prices for the event will be released soon. Chasteen said tickets will be inexpensive and all of the proceeds will go to a local school's science department.

Those interested in reserving their seat at one of the pop-up events should sign up online. The site is designed to allow the team to gauge the level of interest in the community.

Chasteen said so far the group has been encouraged with an overwhelming amount of interest from the community.

Jones said depending on interest, the group could expand the events throughout June.