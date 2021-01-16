GOP lawmaker pushes bill to prevent renaming of Indianapolis

Bill sponsor Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis calls the bill a “preemptive measure" because Indianapolis is known worldwide.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican lawmaker has proposed a measure that would ban the changing of any Indiana city names in the wake of Native American protests that have forced the renaming of professional sports teams.

No efforts have emerged seeking to change the name of Indiana or Indianapolis along the lines of those that prompted name changes by the NFL’s Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians baseball franchise.

Democrats say the measure is an overreach of state authority.

