Southern Indiana business owner arrested on alleged fraud, theft

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A Scottsburg business owner was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), an investigation into 57-year-old John Gibbs, the owner of Gibbs Innovative Manufacturers Inc.(GIM Inc.), began in March.

Authorities said a business vendor and potential fraud victim contacted Det. Tim Denby, with ISP's Investigations Section, and said that Gibbs allegedly paid for the services provided with a fraudulent check for over $10,000.

ISP said Denby believed that he "knowingly" wrote the check the day after Gibbs closed the associated checking account.

ISP added that Denby learned of several other vendors who were potential victims and owned large payments by GIM Inc. for work completed at the Scottsburg, Indiana factory. Authorities said those vendors included a variety of contractors in southern Indiana and a locally-based financial institution.

The suspected fraudulent or stolen amount totaled to over $300,000, ISP said.

Officials said Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Gibbs at a Simpsonville hotel he was living in. KSP also arrested him on related warrants from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Gibbs is facing charges for corrupt business practice, seven counts of fraud, and seven counts of theft.

