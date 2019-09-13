GEORGETOWN, Ind. — Those responsible for investigating wrongdoing in Georgetown, Indiana are now at the center of an investigation for alleged misconduct.

Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel and Sergeant Charlie Morgan are both on paid administrative leave as of Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kunkel was appointed as chief around 10 years ago.

The Georgetown City Council voted and approved the action at a special meeting.

Friday, the Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed it is reviewing possible misappropriation of funds at the request of Georgetown officials.

Although, it would not say if that review is connected to the misconduct allegations involving Kunkel and Morgan.

Council President Everett Pullen said the locks on the Georgetown Police Department have since been changed.

Kunkel and Morgan also lost their badges and are instructed not to have contact with the other members of their force.

Georgetown Police have responded to 139 calls for service so far this year, according to Floyd County dispatch.

Without Kunkel and Morgan, the force has been cut in half with only two full-time officers now on the streets. There are three reserve officers assisting and Floyd County deputies have always helped serve Georgetown as well.

"We feel safer knowing somebody is watching out for us," Renee Lamm said. "I mean it's just kind of weird, you get used to seeing them."

Lamm, like many others in Georgetown, feel as though they're in the dark.

"We've got a lot more questions than answers," Evan Trowbridge said.

Trowbridge said he wasn't surprised the officers were put on administrative leave, whereas Lamm was.

"Shocked. Yes, I was definitely shocked," she said.

City attorney Kristi Fox and council members, wouldn't reveal what the allegations of misconduct are, when they were first brought up or when the investigation started. Fox said the timeline is "confidential."

"It's a small town normally everyone knows everything. everybody knows everybody," Lamm said. "Bad news travels fast."

Georgetown Council Vice President Joshua Kavanaugh said the investigation is active, so details aren't being shared to protect the integrity of the case.

He urges townspeople to let the process play out and let the answers come to light.

Councilmember Kathy Haller has been appointed as the liaison between the town and any attorneys or agencies involved in the investigation.

The developments follow speculation around town that the city was exploring options of dissolving the police force. Town residents brought up the concerns at a council meeting in August.

The Georgetown City Council meets on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, even though City Council President Everett Pullen said anything related to the police chief, sergeant, or the department is not on the agenda for the meeting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.