GEORGETOWN, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer is seeking $700,000 from his former employer claiming the town damaged his reputation and violated his civil rights.

According to documents obtained by WHAS11 News, former Georgetown Police Department Sgt. Charles Morgan filed a tort claim.

This came after the town investigated Morgan and Chief Dennis Kunkel for alleged misconduct in September.

Morgan and Kunkel were placed on paid leave during the investigation, but Morgan was eventually cleared.

Morgan is now a deputy in Scott County.



Kunkel is still on paid leave as the Indiana State Police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Indiana State Police handling investigation of Georgetown police chief, sergeant