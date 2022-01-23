x
Indiana

Greater Clark County Schools to return to in-person learning

Officials said students and staff at all schools, with the exception of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, will return on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Clark Schools said classes would resume in-person after shifting to non-traditional instruction last week.

The district went virtual Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 after staff absences and quarantines due to COVID-19.

GCCS says Thomas Jefferson Elementary School will remain virtual on Monday. Officials said they will provide families with more information.

All other students and staff report to classes as usual.

