GasBuddy says the next time Hoosiers stop to fill up for gas, it could be more expensive.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need to fill up your gas tank in the next few days, you may be surprised when you get to the pump.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy reports prices across the state of Indiana jumped up to $3.89 a gallon on Wednesday.

De Haan went on to tweet he has "no idea" why the sudden price jump happened or what might have caused it to affect Hoosier motorists. He mentioned that normally he can justify retail price movements, but for this specific spike affecting Hoosiers, he could not.