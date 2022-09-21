Funeral service set for Richmond Officer Seara Burton

Following the funeral, there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Burton will be laid to rest.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral arrangements for K-9 Officer Seara Burton, who was shot during a traffic stop in August and died from her injuries Sept. 18.

NOTE: The above video is from a report on the procession as her body was returned to Richmond.

The viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Richmond City building, located at 50 N. 5th St., from 2-7 p.m.

The funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 26 in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School, located at 380 Hub Etchison Pkwy, at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Burton will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to heroes of public safety.

The procession route will be released in the coming days.

The public is invited to attend services to show their respect and honor Burton and her sacrifice for the City of Richmond.

Recounting the shooting

Burton was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The day after the shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in "extremely critical" condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her head.

At the time, she was helping other officers with a traffic stop. When her K-9 partner, Brev, went to check 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee's moped, Burton went to talk to Lee. That's when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds toward officers.

Court documents say Lee was aiming at the officers' "head and facial areas."

Burton was shot at close range, and the officer next to her was nearly shot in the head. Other officers returned fire, and Lee shot at them as he ran away.

The shooting happened less than two weeks before Burton's wedding day.

Officer Burton taken off life support, transferred to hospice

Major Jon Bales announced Burton would be taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1. He said her injuries had been determined to be "unrecoverable" and that she would live on through organ donation.

Days later, Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Sept. 3

"Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing," Bales said.

When taken off life support, Burton continued fighting.

Officer Burton's death

Burton died the night of Sunday, Sept. 18, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in the shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced.

In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at a hospital surrounded by her family.

"We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far," Britt said in the statement. "Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.

"The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community," Britt said. "We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

The Richmond Police Department updated that K-9 Brev visited Burton on multiple occasions.