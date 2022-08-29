Authorities investigating after plane crash kills 1 person in southern Indiana

The victim has not been identified as authorities are working to notify the person's next of kin.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.

Authorities' preliminary investigation revealed only one person was inside the aircraft at the time of the fire. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take over the investigation once they arrive, ISP said.

ISP says a report regarding how the plane crashed will be released following a thorough investigation, which a spokesperson with NTSB told WHAS11 could be within the next two weeks.

