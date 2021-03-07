Jeffersonville celebrates health care workers during Freedom Parade

The city named health care workers as grand marshals during this year's parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after COVID-19 halted plans for a star-spangled celebration, the city of Jeffersonville ushered in Independence Day weekend with lots of pomp and circumstance.

The community lined Spring Street downtown to view the various groups march which included police and old military vehicles cruise on the streets.

This year was also special for health care workers in Clark County.

They were chosen as grand marshals for the parade in honor of their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

“It makes my heart so happy. We’ve been coming down here every year since they were little,” a spectator told WHAS11 News. “We were really sad we missed it last year, so we were excited to come back.”