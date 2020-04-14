SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Indiana State Dept. of Health has set up four pop-up drive-thru testing sites that will be open this week. One of those is operating at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.

The Indiana National Guard is helping staff the site and said the site's purpose it to give the state a clearer picture on the numbers within the state, by expanding testing.

"We're assisting the health department right now just supporting them in setting up the site, tearing down the site, directing traffic, and checking the ID's and if they have symptoms or not," 2nd Lt. Adam Sweet said.

Lt. Sweet is one of the guard members who could be seen at the drive-thru site on it's first open day.

The site is limiting its free tests to Indiana residents who are healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. Those registering will be expected to show identification and documentation of employment.

"We'll check your ID, we'll ask if you have signs of symptoms, you'll go through the line, when you drive up you'll go through the registration process, and then you'll have the test done, and then you'll be on your way," Lt. Sweet said.

Tests will be limited to one per car and are expected to have a 72-hour turnaround to get results.

This site is one of four pop-up drive-thru testing sites in Indiana that opened this week, including the others in Fort Wayne, Maryville, and Evansville.

Each site will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: 7th resident at Louisville long-term care facility dies from COVID-19

RELATED: 'We need to walk and chew gum at the same time' | Louisville launches COVID-19 Renewal Task Force

RELATED: Gov. Beshear issues line-item vetoes of budget bills

RELATED: New program aims to teach data skills to those impacted by COVID-19 in Louisville

RELATED: 44-year-old Indiana man shares journey in beating COVID-19

RELATED: Nursing home deaths soar amid COVID-19 pandemic