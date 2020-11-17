Indiana hunter impaled by deer antlers after off-road vehicle accident

Officers said the hunter was injured while driving up a steep hill after retrieving and deer he had killed.

DILLSBORO, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an accident that left a hunter seriously injured when he was impaled by deer antlers after flipping an off-road-vehicle accident (OVR)

Officers said the accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of South Fork Road in Dillsboro Dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a hunter who was involved in a rollover accident.

According to officers, the investigation revealed the 63-year-old hunter was injured while retrieving a deer from the bottom of a steep incline where he had been hunting.

The man secured the deer on the rear of the off-road vehicle and attempted to drive back up the incline. That's when the ORV rolled over backwards throwing him from the vehicle. The man was then impaled in the right side of his upper body by the deer's antlers, a news release stated.

Earl Hagy, 63, of Dillsboro, was airlifted from the scene and flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

His exact condition was not released.