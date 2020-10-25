Fraternity alumni association steps up to help member's widow renovate house

Bill Pavey passed away in June. His friends wanted to step in to do something to help his wife, in Bill's honor.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at IU Southeast brought a group of friends together years ago.

They meet up once a month to have lunch.

But this June, they lost one of their members – Bill Pavey. Bill was the man who founded the Theta Kappa chapter.

“We lost a great friend, mentor,” alum Mark Lawrence said.

Starr Pavey lost her husband, and best friend.

“I miss him every moment of every day,” Starr said.

Bill battled a rare form of cancer for five years. The Pavey’s New Albany home needed some improvements done, but Starr focused all of her time caring for Bill.

“You pick and choose your battles when you have a loved one with cancer,” Starr said.

Starr says Bill was well-liked, a 20-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department, and someone you could count on to help you out. The Theta Kappa Alumni Association of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity wanted to do something to honor their friend.

“After his passing, we decided that we would sit down with Starr and talk to her about what we could do to help her out,” Lawrence said.

So they stepped in to help fix up the house.

From plumbing, to new roofing and electrical, they’re doing it all. They have already put in about 700 hours of work.

“Most of our weekends are spent here,” Lawrence said.

Starr says she is so grateful that these guys are going out of the way to help.

“I am just so in awe,” Starr said. “Bill would be so proud.”

But Lawrence says, it’s just what they do to help in friend in need.

“One of our mottos from the fraternity, from college days, is lifetime friendships,” Lawrence said.

People and businesses in the community have stepped in to help with some of the costs of the repair. The group also has a gofundme site where you can help them finish this project.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.