LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Jennings County, Indiana are searching for a fourth suspect in a recent homicide.

Police say the investigation continues in the murder of Donovan Booker.

He was shot and killed April 15 at a home on Squire Lakes Boulevard in North Vernon.

Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Stephon Baker with Booker’s murder.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for 25-year-old Destiny Bailey in connection with the case.

She’s wanted for assisting a criminal, which is a felony.

Two others have also been charged in this case.

Police say anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts can contact Jennings County Dispatch at (812) 346-4911 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (812) 346-0342.

