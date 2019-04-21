UPDATE: The Jennings County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Destiny Bailey is now in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Jennings County, Indiana have arrested a fourth suspect in a recent homicide.

Police say the investigation continues in the murder of Donovan Booker.

He was shot and killed April 15 at a home on Squire Lakes Boulevard in North Vernon.

Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Stephon Moore with Booker’s murder.

Stephon Moore

LMDC

25-year-old Destiny Bailey, who was wanted for assisting a criminal, was put in police custody on Saturday night.

Two others have also been charged in this case.

