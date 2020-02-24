LOUISVILLE, Ky. — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) – Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is receiving a prestigious honor at Indiana University in March.

Officials say Yovanovitch will be presented with the Richard G. Lugar Award as part of the 5th annual conference on America’s Role in the World on March 6.

The event is hosted by Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. She is a 1979 alumna of the Hamilton Lugar School’s Summer Language Workshop.

Yovanovitch is expected to give remarks at the event followed by a moderated discussion with questions from students.

She made headlines after providing key testimony during the Trump impeachment hearings.

During the six-hour testimony to House intelligence leaders, Yovanovitch revealed she felt threatened learning President Trump denounced her on a Ukraine call.

Yovanovitch has a lengthy career in service including roles in Ukraine, Armenia and the Kyrgyz Republic. She retired from the State Department as a Career Minister in January.

The event will take place at the IU Auditorium at 11:45 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has book deal

NPR reporter barred by State Department days after Pompeo Ukraine interview

Trump knew exactly what was going on' with Ukraine, Giuliani associate says

Diplomat says of Trump Ukraine call: ‘I remember it vividly’

AP Exclusive: US officials knew of Ukraine’s Trump anxiety

Ousted Ukraine ambassador, criticized by Trump during hearing, testifies she felt threat