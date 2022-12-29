Former Purdue football player accused of attacking neighbor over video game

A man told Lafayette police that Chike Okeafor walked into his home and tried to confront his son over a video game he'd been playing with Okeafor's son.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A former Purdue football and NFL star is now facing charges for attacking his neighbor in a video game dispute.

NBC affiliate WTWO reports 46-year-old Chike Okeafor was arrested Tuesday night.

A man told Lafayette police that Okeafor walked into his home uninvited and tried to confront the neighbor's son over a video game he'd been playing with Okeafor's son.

When the neighbor asked Okeafor to leave the house, police said Okeafor attacked the neighbor. Okeafor was arrested on battery charges.

Okeafor was formally charged Wednesday for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He posted bond Thursday.

Okeafor starred at West Lafayette High School before playing at Purdue. The San Francisco 49ers drafted Okeafor in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft.