LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Southern Indiana wrestling coach is facing charges and is accused of attacking his attorney.

Wesley Koch reportedly had a disagreement with his attorney and left him with a concussion and a possible broken wrist.

Koch was taken into to custody without incident in Crawford County and bonded out almost immediately.

Superintendent Lance Richards said Koch was never a teacher for North Harrison Schools. He coached at North Harrison High School.

Prosecutors said they are looking deeper into this case.

