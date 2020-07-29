Former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan dies at 74

Kernan passed away after a prolonged illness.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Joe Kernan, the 48th governor of Indiana, died Wednesday morning. He was 74 years old.

Kernan passed away around 5:30 a.m. after a prolonged illness.

Kernan served as a United States Navy Lieutenant. He and his co-pilot were shot down while on a reconnaissance mission over North Vietnam in 1972.

In 1987, Kernan was elected to his first of three consecutive terms as mayor of the City of South Bend.

In 1996, Frank O'Bannon chose Kernan as his running mate for Lt. Governor of Indiana. He held that role for eight years.

When Governor Frank O'Bannon died of a stroke in 2003, Kernan was sworn in as the state's 48th governor.

Kernan made history by appointing Kathy Davis as Indiana's first female Lt. Governor.

Kernan retired from politics in 2005 and moved back to his hometown of South Bend.

He worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater, and at his own consulting firm up until his death Wednesday morning.

"Indiana mourns the loss of Joe Kernan, a bona fide American hero, decorated Navy officer, and truly selfless statesman who always placed the interests of his fellow Hoosiers first," said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in a press release. "Distinguished isn’t a strong enough word to describe him. Without regard for personal cost, Joe Kernan devoted every ounce of his life, time and again, to upholding the oath he took, and serving the country and state he loved."