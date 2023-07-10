Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announces campaign for governor

Hill, 62, joins a crowded field vying for the Republican nomination.

ELKHART, Ind. — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Monday his plans to run for governor in the Republican primary.

Hill, 62, joins a crowded field vying for the Republican nomination for governor. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are already vying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

“Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built," Hill said in a statement Monday. "Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.”

Hill won election as state attorney general in 2016 after 14 years as the prosecutor in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County. Hill had been seen as a rising African American star among Republicans and built himself up as an anti-abortion and tough-on-crime crusader, making appearances on Fox News to discuss topics such as San Francisco’s troubles with homelessness.

Hill faced calls for his resignation from Holcomb and many other state Republican leaders after allegations became public that he groped women during a 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar. He denied wrongdoing, but the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license after finding “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against three female legislative staffers and a state lawmaker during the party.

The allegations were a key campaign issue when he narrowly lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for his reelection to Todd Rokita, who took office in January 2021.

Hill failed in another attempted political comeback last year when he lost a vote among Republican precinct committee members to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the election ballot following her death in a highway crash. Business executive Rudy Yakym won the GOP nomination and election for northern Indiana’s 2nd District seat.