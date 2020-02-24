NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A former Southern Indiana gymnastics teacher is facing several child molestation charges.

Chris Wilkerson, who formerly worked at Southern Indiana Gymnastics School (SIGS), was arrested February 21. Wilkerson appeared in court on February 24 and entered a not guilty plea. His bond has been set at $10k cash.

Court documents obtained by WHAS11 News do not indicate any of the charges involve children a the gymnastics school.

According to SIGS, Wilkerson resigned in January 2020. The gym's owners released the following statement:

Chris Wilkerson was an employee at SIGS and resigned earlier this year. No reports include that the alleged incidents involved SIGS' athletes, staff, or customers. We have no reason to believe anything occurred at SIGS. Like all employees, he was background checked and references were consulted. Our staff receives ongoing, frequent training and we adhere to strict protocols around athlete safety. Our family’s health and safety is our number one priority and has been for more than 40 years.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

More Indiana news:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.