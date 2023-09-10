Southern Indiana nonprofit to distribute 40,000-pounds of food, household items to local pantries

Fourteen different food pantries will be able to help local families thanks to a major donation from more than 1,000 miles away.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Hundreds of local families will have food on their shelves thanks to a major donation from more than 1,000 miles away.

A food truck arrived in New Albany, Indiana on Monday with 24 pallets of donated food and household items, weighing about 40,000 pounds.

It came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City and the goods will go to 14 different food pantries.

The effort was a collaboration between the Church and the organization Miles for Merry Miracles.

“It’s so much fun to help and see the look on people’s faces when we get to serve them. The pantries come in and they’re so thankful to have good food and high quality and high quantity of food that can really stock their pantry and then give it back to the community,” Denise Romney, a representative of Miles for Merry Miracles, said.

Volunteers from several high schools will spend the next three days sorting out the donations before the food pantries pick them up.

