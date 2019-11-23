JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Volunteers at the Center for Lay Ministries are busy prepping the pantry.

For one of the biggest donations their pantry will get all year, the Boy Scout’s “Scouting for Food” drive will help keep shelves stocked for months.

“Last year they brought in 4,800-pounds of food. We're hoping that maybe they'll beat that this year who knows," Kara Brown, executive director, said. “They always bring us things like cereal, soup, canned goods vegetables, canned fruit, tuna, chicken, we need all of those things. Our clients really appreciate having a little bit of variety and being able to choose the items that their family will eat."



Serving about 800 clients a month, the center is thankful for the donations. Expecting that much food means needing extra hands.



"We've put out a plea to get as much help as we can," Brown said.



That's because those hundreds of pounds of food have to be sorted.



"We will actually sort through all of that food, check to see if it's expired and then sort it out into the various varieties. That will take days. I think last year it took us over a week to get it all sorted," Megan Willman, volunteer coordinator, said.



Long days of work but work that those here are happy to do.



"It's such a nice way to I think give back and take part in something amazing that happens here in Clark County."



