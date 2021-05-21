Teacher faces charges after allegedly providing alcohol to Floyd Central students on prom night

An affidavit states the teacher's name was found on a credit card receipt after the alcohol was confiscated from the parking lot.

GEORGETOWN, Indiana — According to a Facebook post from Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane, a teacher at Floyd Central High School (FCHS) has been charged after allegedly buying and providing alcohol to underage students on prom night.

Lane says the teacher, 38-year-old Katherine Fondrisi, is facing a felony charge of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and a misdemeanor of Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.

According to court documents, the charges were filed Friday.

The post says Fondrisi's alleged involvement was found over the course of an investigation by Floyd Co. Police regarding four underage students who were caught on school property with alcohol during prom May 15.

Lane says the probably cause affidavit states that a School Resource Officer confiscated a paper bag from a car the students were in. The bag had a credit card receipt showing the name of the cardholder as “FONDRISI/KATHERINE."

Several bottles of alcohol were found in the car and the affidavit states that Fondrisi allegedly knew one of the teens as a former students. Additionally, two of the students in the car were also acquainted with the teacher through participation in local beauty pageants.

It is unclear at this time if Floyd Central is taking disciplinary action. WHAS11 has reached out to Floyd County for further statement.

